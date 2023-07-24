Two arrested in Sioux Falls shooting incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men have been arrested in connection to shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., a guy on a bicycle downtown passed by a Jeep Cherokee. Words were exchanged. The man continued riding his bike, and then near 8th St. and Phillips Ave., the Jeep Cherokee stopped, and two people got out of the vehicle. One had a gun, pointed it at the victim and fired two times.

The victim ducked behind a parked vehicle, which was struck. The suspects got back into the Jeep and drove away. Police got a description of the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Around 5:30 a.m. there was a call about gunshots in the 900 block of N. Mable. Officers were going to this call and saw the Jeep Cherokee and went to stop the vehicle. Before the officer could activate the police vehicle lights, the Jeep pulled over in the 1000 block of E. 3rd St.

A couple of people got out and walked away.

One guy was found walking immediately. One went into an apartment and then came out later and was arrested.

One had a backpack containing a gun that had been reported stolen from a vehicle on July 2.

The guy who came out of the apartment building — 19-year-old Connor Shockey from Sioux Falls — was the shooter in the downtown incident. He was arrested for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Committing a Felony with a Firearm and Grand Theft.

The other man — 21-year-old Adrian Soltero — was arrested and charged with Accessory (Harbor or Conceal).

The victim and suspects did not know each other.

