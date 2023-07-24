Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide

Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according to Sioux Falls police.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arrest warrants were issued to two people tied to the murder of Nigussie Bulti. According to officials, a grand jury returned the indictment of Murder, Manslaughter, and Aggravated Assault.

The warrants carry a $100,000 cash bond.

29-year-old Morningstar Jewett of Sioux Falls was charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Manslaughter First Degree (Commission of Another Felony), Manslaughter Second Degree and Aggravated Assault.

26-year-old Taylor Jade Crossley of Sioux Falls was charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Manslaughter First Degree (Commission of Another Felony), Manslaughter Second Degree and Aggravated Assault.

Jewett and Crossley are in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according to Sioux Falls police.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
One dead in single vehicle crash in Milbank
Authorities in Hanson County have identified the man who died after an ATV accident on July 14...
Name released in Hanson County fatal crash
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash
Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday...
Jackson County head-on crash leaves one dead
The “Justice for Jacob James” movement is demanding the Sioux Falls police to release all video...
Minnesota man claims to have walked from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota.
Tyndall man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide
A Bryant man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into an apartment...
Drunk driver crashes into apartments near Bryant, injures two residents
Deb Rombough of Harrisburg High School was named the 2023 National ProStart Educator of...
Harrisburg teacher recognized with national award