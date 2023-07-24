Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arrest warrants were issued to two people tied to the murder of Nigussie Bulti. According to officials, a grand jury returned the indictment of Murder, Manslaughter, and Aggravated Assault.

The warrants carry a $100,000 cash bond.

29-year-old Morningstar Jewett of Sioux Falls was charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Manslaughter First Degree (Commission of Another Felony), Manslaughter Second Degree and Aggravated Assault.

26-year-old Taylor Jade Crossley of Sioux Falls was charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Manslaughter First Degree (Commission of Another Felony), Manslaughter Second Degree and Aggravated Assault.

Jewett and Crossley are in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according to Sioux Falls police.

