Tyndall man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide

Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday that Francis Lange has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 triple homicide in Scotland.

Lange was sentenced Monday in Bon Homme Circuit Court. He earlier pled guilty but mentally ill to three counts of Murder in the First Degree and to two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Lange received consecutive life sentences for each murder charge and 15-year consecutive sentences for each aggravated assault charge, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

“The sentencing today brings some resolution to this tragic case and justice for the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This was a cooperative effort between state and local law enforcement and prosecutors.”

In November of 2021, Lange shot and killed three people in a Scotland home. Two other people received gunshot wounds.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were involved in the investigation.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Bon Homme County State’s Attorney’s Lisa Rothschadl.

