Brock Russell making a splash in South Dakota and beyond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though anchored to the earth, or in this case the water of a pool, Brock Russell feels like swimming lifts him off the ground.

“It’s just really exciting to feel like you’re flying through the water. Sometimes I’ll have a song playing in my head, sometimes I’ll be thinking about what I need to be doing during my stroke, but if you feel good in the water it’s a great day. Cutting through the air, cutting through the water, I would imagine feel about the same thing.” Russell says.

The Mitchell native was inspired by another star swimmer from his home town, Tevyn Waddell, and began to take flight with more time and training.

“Tevyn was kind of an eye opener for I think for everybody like hey, people can come from South Dakota and do big things!” Brock says.

As he began breaking state breaststroke and medley records, and committing to the sport more, he faced a dilemma due to changes with in Mitchell’s swim program.

It led Brock to the Sioux Falls Swim team, and a lot of miles each day, to train.

“I’ll have to be up in the mornings. It’s about an hour and fifteen minute drive from Mitchell so (I get up) at like five in the morning!” Russell says.

“This winter especially there was a lot of weather and driving issues and there were days where I was like ‘wow, I did not expect to see you here today’.” Sioux Falls Head Coach Kyle Margheim says.

Practice and then after that I go to Power, at Sanford Power, to weight lift. And then after that I either stay in town till the afternoon practice or I go home and mow lawns! That’s what I do for my job!” Brock says.

“That’s a full day before he even walks into school at 8 AM!” Margheim says.

The routine has paid off. Russell made the cut to swim at both the USA Futures event in Fargo later this week and the Junior National Championships in Irvine, California, July 31st through August 4th.

“Whether they’re a University of Minnesota swimmer that’s 22, or another kid his age that is also really fast, he’s not afraid to step up and race those big dogs and push himself out of his comfort zone.” Margheim says.

Already one of the most accomplished swimmers in South Dakota history, the junior-to-be is being recruited by the likes of Minnesota, Alabama, Wisconsin and other Division One programs, with an aim to soar to even greater heights.

“I really really am trying for that (Olympic) Trials cut. Once I get there that’s going to be something like oh, I finally made it!” Brock says.

