Dakota Herb celebrates grand openings with Jim Belushi

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Saturday Night Live and According to Jim actor Jim Belushi made an appearance in the Hub City to help celebrate the grand opening of Dakota Herb’s medicinal marijuana dispensary.

The shop was the first dispensary to open in Aberdeen, and Belushi is helping the company formally open its stores across the state.

The actor visited Dakota Herb’s Vermillion and Brandon locations on Monday and will be in Huron on Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help open the location on Kansas Avenue.

As a marijuana grower himself, Belushi brings more than just star power for Dakota Herb.

”We were able to source genetics from him to grow in our growing facilities in Brandon. He’s in the business. He’s curated and selected these strains, and Jim appeals to everyone,” said Dakota Herb CEO Dalton Grimmius.

Entry to the events with Belushi were free of charge.

