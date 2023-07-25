Avera Medical Minute
Dalvin Cook looks back on time with Vikings and ahead to NFL future

Despite four straight Pro Bowl season Cook remains unsigned as training camps open
Former Minnesota RB back in the state for youth camp over the weekend
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT
COTTAGE GROVE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings will check in to start training camp for the 2023 season tomorrow.

We’ve known since early last month that Dalvin Cook won’t be amongst those returning to Eagan. The surprising thing is that we still don’t know where Cook is headed next.

Despite four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons of more than 1100 rushing yards, Cook remains unsigned. He was back in Minnesota over the weekend hosting his annual youth camp in Cottage Grove, reflecting on his time with the Vikings and why it’s taking so long to find another home.

