Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DSU adds intro to esports course

Students at Dakota State will have the option to enroll in an esports course starting this fall.
Students at Dakota State will have the option to enroll in an esports course starting this fall.(Dakota State University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Dakota State will have the option to enroll in an esports course starting this fall.

The online class centers on independent research and lectures, according to Andy Roland, instructor and DSU esports coach.

The class is open to all students, including those who are brand new to esports and future educators who may want to develop and oversee esports teams at their schools.

Coursework includes education on industry trends, team dynamics, and event management — lessons that can be transferred to other industries.

“By understanding and applying these principles in various situations, students can develop valuable life skills that contribute to personal growth, academic success, and building strong and harmonious relationships with others,” Roland added.

“This course is fun and uses the best parts of playing video games to broaden our perspective on career paths and general job training,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Arrest made in Heritage Park stabbing
Two arrested in Sioux Falls shooting incident

Latest News

Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Margaret Carmody
Washington Pavilion selects new Chief Strategy Officer
"Shred and Fed" event at Central Bank locations
“Shred and Fed” event takes place Wednesday
South Dakota House Bill 1127 aims to help fund personal safety equipment for volunteer fire...
Grant offers $5 million to volunteer firefighters