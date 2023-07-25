DSU adds intro to esports course

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Dakota State will have the option to enroll in an esports course starting this fall.

The online class centers on independent research and lectures, according to Andy Roland, instructor and DSU esports coach.

The class is open to all students, including those who are brand new to esports and future educators who may want to develop and oversee esports teams at their schools.

Coursework includes education on industry trends, team dynamics, and event management — lessons that can be transferred to other industries.

“By understanding and applying these principles in various situations, students can develop valuable life skills that contribute to personal growth, academic success, and building strong and harmonious relationships with others,” Roland added.

“This course is fun and uses the best parts of playing video games to broaden our perspective on career paths and general job training,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.