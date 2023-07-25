Avera Medical Minute
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was arrested Monday evening.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens from Hartford around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Martens was arrested for one count of Rape in the Fourth Degree with a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, which is a class three felony, and seven counts of Sexual Contact with a Child Under 18 by a Person of Authority, which is a class six felony.

Martens is a chiropractor in Hartford and worked with many student-athletes in the area, according to Sgt. Zachary Cegelske.

The investigation is ongoing.

