Lincoln’s Tate Schafer verbals to the University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of our 2023 Pigskin Preview Cover kids has made his college decision and will be staying close to home.

Lincoln quarterback Tate Schafer announced his verbal commitment to the University of Sioux Falls today via Twitter .

As a junior last year Tate completed 67 percent of his passes for more than 3100 yards and 35 touchdowns.

We’ll have plenty more with Tate in our Pigskin Preview special which August 16th, the same week the magazine drops.

