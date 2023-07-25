Local gymnasts head over heels 1 year out from the Paris Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just one year until the Summer Olympics in Paris, athletes around the world are preparing to compete or watch their favorite athletes compete on the main stage.

For the coaches at All American Gymnastics Academy, the return of the Olympics hits close to home, as they both coached at the Olympic level.

“Personally, I would like to come into the village. So when I got into the village, that’s when you feel — Olympics, other countries, different curators — this is amazing, and after the competition, it’s your life’s work. You work your whole life to do that, so it’s super exciting,” said Ricardo Pereira, coach at All American Gymnastics Academy.

These athletes have dedicated years of their lives to the sport and have big dreams.

“My goal for gymnastics is probably to get as high as I can in the levels, like into the Olympics,” said Muses Stella Powell, an All American Gymnastics athlete.

Another athlete, Hailee Bowen, said, “I really want to do college gymnastics on a scholarship and just really have that team in college and compete for a D1 school.”

For these coaches to see their athletes reach for the stars, it means the world.

“That makes me feel amazing because we are part of the dream. I think all athletes have the dream to go to college or maybe go to the Olympics. That’s the best goal. To be a part of that is amazing because we cooperate for them to make their dreams come through,” said coach Keli Kitaura.

One year out from the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics, these athletes are excited to watch their idols compete on the big stage.

