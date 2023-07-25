Noem’s ‘Freedom Works Here’ campaign surpasses 3,500 applicants

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 3,500 individuals have applied to work in South Dakota through Gov. Kristi Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” national workforce recruitment campaign.

According to Gov. Noem, 675 applicants are in the final stages of moving to the state.

Gov. Noem will make an announcement about a new “Freedom Works Here” effort at 10 a.m. at Falls Park in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

“South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in United States history at 1.8%. Even with these record-breaking levels, we have open jobs to spare,” said Gov. Noem. “The folks applying to move here through ‘Freedom Works Here’ will be filling these jobs and joining our winning workforce. Our momentum is showing no signs of slowing down!”

“These results are fantastic – and they only represent the folks working directly with us through the ‘Freedom Works Here’ program,” said Gov. Noem. “We have even more Freedom-loving Americans finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing our ads.”

Noem’s office reports that over 310 million people have viewed the campaign’s ads. The states with the most applicants so far are California (603), Texas, (260), Florida (245), Minnesota (208), and New York (148).

A map showing where applicants are from can be found here.

