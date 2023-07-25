Public Utilities Commission begins Navigator CO2 pipeline hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is set to hold a public hearing on the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline in September, but there’s another pipeline with eyes on South Dakota.

The PUC began the hearing process for the Navigator pipeline on Tuesday. This is the first evidentiary hearing for a CO2 pipeline applicant in the state of South Dakota.

Navigator’s Heartland Greenway pipeline is planned to span 112 miles in South Dakota, connecting with other states along the way to Illinois, where the compressed and liquified CO2 would be sequestered.

During Tuesday’s testimony, Dakota News Now learned that both POET and Valero ethanol plants will own and install the carbon capture equipment at their site. The CO2 molecules in the pipeline would still be owned by the ethanol plants.

One of the matters discussed today was a set of motions from both Minnehaha and Moody counties, allowing the counties to respond to any challenge to their ordinances.

Commission member Chris Nelson commented on the motions.

<”he burden is on Navigator to prove that this statute should be invoked by us. They are going to make that case to us over the course of the next two weeks, and if there’s sufficient time in the next two weeks for Minnehaha and Moody counties to provide their rebuttal argument, let’s do it in these next two weeks,” Nelson said.

The hearing will continue tomorrow as part of eight days of testimony.

Commissioner Nelson said he hopes the PUC will issue its decision on the Navigator CO2 pipeline the first week of September.

