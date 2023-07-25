Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls hosts Family Park Master Plan public input session

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is looking for input on the department’s Family Park Master Plan and hosted its first public input session at Jefferson High School on Monday.

The park opened in 2010 near 12th Street and Ellis Road. The 245-acre park includes two stocked fishing ponds, a boat ramp, walking trails, access to the recreation trail, and a three-acre dog park.

“We heard people love the dog-related facilities, like the idea of shelters, trails in a more natural setting,” said Don Kearney of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

Attendees of the public input session believe the park should cater to a wide-variety of interests.

“A lot of good ideas, park shelters would be great. Like I said, dividing out the uses would be great so it covers a wide variety of people wanting to use the park,” said Sioux Falls resident Kristen Phipps.

The department is hoping to have a follow-up meeting in September and ultimately, put something together for the park board later this year.

