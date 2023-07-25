SiouxFalls.Business Report: Schulte Subaru expands, food and beverage businesses coming to Highway 42

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about an expansion for Schulte Subaru and food and beverage businesses planned for a space on Highway 42.

Schulte Subaru has some big new additions, starting with a dog park and continuing with a large new building.

The dog park is open and becoming popular with neighborhood canines – they have three separate areas for dogs of various sizes, disposable water dishes and benches and shade for owners.

Soon, they also will have a view of a new addition at Subaru — it’s a 50,000-square-foot collision and tire center that will serve all makes and models and address what the owners of Subaru called a shortage in the area.

Some area body shops are backed up for months.

The new building also will include a large community room that can be used by groups for free.

The hope is to have the building ready to go by early next year.

On the east side of Sioux Falls, a space on Highway 42 by Six Mile Road near the Willows Apartments is going to house three separate food and beverage businesses.

The Alibi will be the largest and is moving from its longtime home a little farther east.

The Alibi will gain a lot of space including a large patio.

The menu will stay the same, and it will be 21 and older.

Next to that, a new restaurant called The Scapegoat will be open to all ages. The menu there is being finalized, but it will feature 12-inch artisan pizzas.

Both of those are scheduled to open later in August.

In the meantime, the Silver Dollar Casino is closer to opening, and that will include 40 machines among four rooms.

Stay up to date with the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.