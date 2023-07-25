Staying Hot and Humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another hot day around the region. Despite seeing a good amount of cloud cover today, we’ll have highs range from the low 90s in the east to the low triple digits out west. In parts of central South Dakota and northern Nebraska, we have a Heat Advisory that will be in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures will be around 103 this afternoon, so make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated!

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather later today, which is a level 2 out of 5 on the scale. We’ll be looking at the main threats being for large hail and damaging wind gusts later on this afternoon into this evening. There will be additional chances for isolated showers and storms throughout the rest of the week, but it won’t add up to much of anything meaningful for rainfall. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will remain in the 90s and 100s.

By Friday, we’ll cool down slightly, but we’ll still be in the 80s and above average for temperatures. Over the weekend, we’ll bring in chances for a few showers and thunderstorms with highs dropping into the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week is looking not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

