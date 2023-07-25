Avera Medical Minute
Tabor taking potent lineup to State B Legion Tournament

Begins on Friday in Redfield
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TABOR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both South Dakota State Legion Baseball Tournaments get under way this week.

One of the more interesting teams in the B field is Tabor.

Their Bon Homme/Avon equivalent high school team made the state championship game back at the end of May. As they did during the prep seaosn, Tabor has a potent lineup one through nine anchored by Augustana-bound short stop Riley Rothschadl, who doubles as one of the top pitchers in the state as well.

Tabor will open the tournament on Friday in Redfield against Salem at 5:00 PM.

