Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tickets for SD rally featuring Donald Trump to go on sale

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally...
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally in September.(South Dakota GOP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally in September.

Donald Trump is set to headline the event.

“Our Monumental Leaders rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President Donald Trump,” said Chairman Wiik. “President Trump accomplished so much for our country during his time in office. As the leading presidential candidate, he can inspire our Republican Party to even greater heights.”

The rally will take place at The Monument in Rapid City on September 8.

Tickets will be available starting July 26 at 10 a.m. MT.

Visit SDGOP.com or The Monument to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash
Arrest made in Heritage Park stabbing

Latest News

Noem stars in workforce recruitment campaign ‘Freedom Works Here’
Noem’s ‘Freedom Works Here’ campaign surpasses 3,500 applicants
Another Brookings Summer with Downtown at Sundown
Amazon and Southeast Tech coop to enhance workforce development
Amazon and Southeast Tech coop to enhance workforce development
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child