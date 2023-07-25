Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion selects new Chief Strategy Officer

Margaret Carmody
Margaret Carmody(Washington Pavilion)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret Carmody has been selected as the new Chief Strategy Officer of Washington Pavilion Management Inc.

Carmody previously served as an executive for Raven Industries, where she led organizational culture, marketing, brand, internal and external communications, community and public relations, administrative services and facilities at one time.

In the Chief Strategy Officer role, Carmody will be responsible for advancing the organization’s strategy to ensure continued growth and success.

“In my various connections to the Pavilion, including as an individual member, a corporate sponsor and a member of the Board of Trustees, I’ve seen firsthand the impact of their mission to deliver cultural education and experiences for our community,” says Carmody. “I’m excited to utilize my experience and executive leadership to advance the mission and to be a part of an outstanding team and organization.”

Carmody, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in contemporary media and journalism and an Executive Master of Public Administration degree from the University of South Dakota, will assume the role in August. She will vacate her role as a member of the Board of Trustees prior to joining the organization as an employee.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Arrest made in Heritage Park stabbing
Two arrested in Sioux Falls shooting incident

Latest News

Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Students at Dakota State will have the option to enroll in an esports course starting this fall.
DSU adds intro to esports course
"Shred and Fed" event at Central Bank locations
“Shred and Fed” event takes place Wednesday
South Dakota House Bill 1127 aims to help fund personal safety equipment for volunteer fire...
Grant offers $5 million to volunteer firefighters