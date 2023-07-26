Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 25th

State A Legion Highlights, Kurtiss Riggs talks Storm and Birds lose to RedHawks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Day one of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament was a hot one with SF East, Harrisburg Gold, Brookings and Yankton advancing into the winner’s bracket.

Kurtiss Riggs talks about how much he’s enjoyed coaching with his son Peyton in his final season with the Storm and the Canaries fell short at home against Fargo-Moorhead.

