10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Day one of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament was a hot one with SF East, Harrisburg Gold, Brookings and Yankton advancing into the winner’s bracket.

Kurtiss Riggs talks about how much he’s enjoyed coaching with his son Peyton in his final season with the Storm and the Canaries fell short at home against Fargo-Moorhead.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.