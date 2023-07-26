Archers feeling enthusiasm, training for 2024 Summer Olympics

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The best archers in the world will gather a year from now in Paris to attain Olympic immortality. When you watch some of the athletes from the United States and other countries, there is a very good chance they have been at the National Field Archery Association Headquarters. Whenever you visit the facility, there is a very good chance you will run into extraordinarily talented archers as well.

We ran into Michael Plummer, a rising senior at Mount Marty University and national champion-caliber archer; and, we met Grace Chambers who competes with the compound bow. The athletes practice two different forms of the sport, but both have their sights on attaining greatness.

“I’ve shot here for the last couple of years through different tournaments and I’ve just really liked the facility,” Chambers said.

Plummer was training with the hopes of qualifying for the Olympics this year. It is a goal that has eluded him a few times, but he refuses to quit trying. During his tenure at Mount Marty, he also received motivation from his coach at the time, former Olympic medalist Vic Wunderle.

“That’s been my dream since I learned about it,” Plummer said. “Ever since then, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Chambers and Plummer both found a love for the sport at a young age. They have both developed into exceptional archers which is a dream the second generation of Easton business leaders wanted to accomplish one day to compete with other nations.

Bruce Cull, the President of the NFAA, says that goal materialized into what we see off State Highway 50 today.

“His dream was to get them started when they’re five or six years old and wanted to build centers to get them training and get that pipeline so people could get into whatever discipline of archery they wanted all the way up to the Olympic level. We’ve got an 80,000-square-foot facility where we have indoor archery, we can shoot up to 90 meters inside, target field courses, two Olympic fields, and multiple 3D ranges,” Cull added.

Some of the very best come to Yankton and it can certainly be a little intimidating, but the two archers we spoke with are ecstatic about the resource they have in Yankton and how the sport will only continue to grow and include people of all abilities.

