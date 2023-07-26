Avera Medical Minute
Dangerous Heat and Humidity

More Storms Tomorrow
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Thunderstorms are exiting the region this morning and the clouds will break shortly after. We’ll be left with hot and humid conditions around the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s for most of us. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 102 to 105 range this afternoon for most of us. A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect for parts of the region today from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Make sure you’re grabbing plenty of water, shade, and AC today, and make sure your pets are safe from the heat, too!

Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There’s also a chance for some more thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The storms should be gone by Friday, but it will stay hot with highs still in the 90s.

Over the weekend, we’ll bring in chances for a few showers and thunderstorms with highs dropping into the mid to upper 80s. Next week is looking not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

