Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign Match Day: Harold & Helen Boer

Drive Out Domestic Violence 2023
Drive Out Domestic Violence 2023(Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shelter for families and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse is partnering with local sponsors throughout the month of July to raise funds.

Every Wednesday in July will be a match day, where a sponsor of the campaign will be matching all donations made on that day.

Harold & Helen Boer are the sponsors of the match day on July 26.

You can support the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety by scanning the QR code below or heading to the Children’s Home Shelter website. You can purchase apparel online, share posts on social media or donate.

Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign Match Day: Harold & Helen Boer(Dakota News Now)

