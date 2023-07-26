Former ‘The Voice’ star Ian Flanigan performing at The Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Flanigan, who appeared as a contestant on “The Voice,” will perform at The Levitt in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

“I’m excited to get out to Sioux Falls,” Flanigan said. “It’s going to be a great weekend. I’m originally from Woodstock, New York, and a lot of tie-dyes and hippies up there. My upbringing has always been music.”

“Blake has been a really great friend and a really amazing mentor in life,” Flanigan said. “When it comes to music, you are never really ready for these kinds of situations. They just kind of happen sometimes. And for me, I’m a baritone, really raspy guy. Blake’s biggest thing was for me to just lean into my authenticity, no matter what it is, because I was always like, ‘I don’t sing these super high notes,’ and he’s like, ‘Nobody’s expecting you to do that. But you just need to be the best version of yourself,’ which I think is just advice for life. You can get caught up trying to be something you’d think people want. Then you can always just be the best version of yourself. And that’s where he’s helped me lean in, and I carry that into my music now.”

“I’m on the advisory board for a group called Hope Rocks, which is one of the only music-related festivals that’s based around mental health — destigmatizing mental illness, isolation, addiction,” Flanigan said.

