Kurtiss Riggs has really enjoyed coaching his final Storm season with son Peyton

Sioux Falls Coach/GM has enjoyed turning over the offense to his son
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’ve seen plenty of Storm games over the last 20 years and Saturday’s rally after being shutout in the first half was by far the most unlikely win.

They rallied to win 42-39, advancing to the Conference title game in Texas Saturday. And getting a chance to play at Frisco again was a big motivator for the team all week, having lost 56-15 in their worst game of the year in their last loss.

So Kurtiss gets to coach again. I asked him what’s been the biggest highlight of this, his final season.

Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says, “Having my son coach. Watching Peyton really flourish as Offensive Coordinator. I think thought when I announced that, people were like come on, that’s a gimme and you’ll be doing everything and I haven’t done anything. He’s totally taken control and he’s got such a great grasp of the game. He’s lived it and been around it and now he’s able to explain it and share it with the players and it’s turned out really well.”

The Storm battled Frisco when they played at the Premier Center losing on a last second field goal. So they know they can play with them. But stopping their MVP quarterback will be the key for Sioux Falls if they are to pull another big upset and advance to the championship game.

