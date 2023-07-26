Avera Medical Minute
Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret supporting veterans in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Gary Sinise Foundation is presenting Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance and showing support for veterans, first responders, and their families. Beginning at 7 pm on July 28, the performance that has gone across the country and reached thousands of audiences is pulling from the experiences of the war in Afghanistan. Written by Ret. Lt. Col Scott Mann and directed by Karl Bury, the play is performed by a cast of combat veterans and military family members, validating the journey of our military veterans and their families while building genuine and well-informed understanding in their communities. Gary Sinise, the leader of the GSF, says similar values are shared and is one of the many reasons for presenting and producing the play. We spoke with him about his involvement and what the audience can expect this upcoming weekend.

