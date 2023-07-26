Avera Medical Minute
LIVE: Memorial held for Fargo officer killed by gunman

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A public memorial service is held for Officer Jake Wallin, who was killed by a gunman in downtown Fargo earlier this month.

Officer Wallin was killed while he was responding to a traffic crash on July 14.

Officials say the alleged gunman may have been planning something even bigger than the deadly ambush against police in Fargo, North Dakota.

