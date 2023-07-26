Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kroger store in Tennessee is converting to an entirely self-checkout experience.

WSMV reports the change is happening at a Kroger located in the Franklin area, about 20 minutes from downtown Nashville.

Kroger representatives said the changeover started last Friday.

The self-checkout lanes will also have new wider belts that can accommodate large-volume purchases.

According to the grocery chain, the self-checkout areas look a lot like a standard checkout lane but without a person working as the cashier.

For those not comfortable scanning their own groceries, the location will still have staff to help customers check out.

According to Kroger representatives, a store in Hillsboro Village will also be converting to self-checkout later this year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the area of South Sycamore Avenue and...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash
Arrest made in Heritage Park stabbing

Latest News

Call to Freedom
Survivors of human trafficking shared their stories at Call to Freedom's 'Hidden in Plain Sight...
Raising awareness on human trafficking before Sturgis Rally
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Emmett Till and his mother honored with national monument