One Sioux Falls: City leaders seek community input on 2035 downtown plan

At Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls media briefing, Dustin Powers, business development coordinator,...
At Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls media briefing, Dustin Powers, business development coordinator, and Adam Roach, urban planner, discussed the goal of the Sioux Falls 2035 Downtown Plan and the importance of community input.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls media briefing, Dustin Powers, business development coordinator, and Adam Roach, urban planner, discussed the goal of the Sioux Falls 2035 Downtown Plan and the importance of community input.

The 2035 Downtown Plan is a guiding document for growth and development for the city for the next decade.

Core values of the plan

• Welcoming for all — a year-round destination that is safe and inviting

• Connected — downtown is easy to access and navigate, making it fully walkable

• Growth and development — downtown is a hub for careers, housing

• Community spirit — growth supports the history, art, and culture of our city

• Branding, identity and marketing — showcase the vibrant and diverse story of downtown Sioux Falls

• Quality and design — improve and expand streetscape design

Input can be shared here: siouxfalls.org/downtown.

A public open house will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Downtown Library (200 N. Dakota Ave.).

