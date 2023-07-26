Avera Medical Minute
OSHA investigating worksite death in Codington County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is investigating a deadly worksite accident that happened on Tuesday just outside of Watertown.

According to the Codington County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old man was working at the site and was struck by an excavator bucket.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene before the victim was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

