OSHA investigating worksite death in Codington County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is investigating a deadly worksite accident that happened on Tuesday just outside of Watertown.

According to the Codington County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old man was working at the site and was struck by an excavator bucket.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene before the victim was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

