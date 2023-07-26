Avera Medical Minute
SF East, Harrisburg Gold, Brookings and Yankton advance to winner’s bracket at State A Legion Baseball Tourney

Day one of the State A Legion Tournament is in the books
Day one highlights from the State "A" Legion Baseball Tournament in Yankton
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Top-seeded SF East advanced to the winner’s bracket Tuesday with a 7-2 win over Harrisburg Maroon. Jack Smith and Andrew Glovich each homered for the winners who are now 38-8.

Harrisburg Gold then advanced to play SF East Wednesday night at 5 o’clock with 6-2 win over Aberdeen Smitty’s. Noah Boschee had the big hit, a 3-run HR in the first inning and that was all the runs that Eli Kokenge needed.

In the 3rd game, Brookings was down 4-1 entering the bottom off the 6th to Rapid City Post 22. But they rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th, as David Brink’s RBI single tied the game. And then in the bottom of the 7th it was Zach Struck with the walk-off single to win it in a wild comeback by the Bandits.

They will play the host team from Yankton in the 7:30 game Wednesday night in the winners bracket after Cody Oswald’s RBI triple sparked a 3-run first. Rugby Ryken also had a stand-up triple for Yankton Post 12 in the 7-1 victory over Renner.

Harrisburg Maroon plays RC Post 22 at 10:00 and then it’s Aberdeen against Renner in the 12:30 game to keep title hopes alive for the 4 teams.

