Sign-on bonuses gain popularity as unemployment rates fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unemployment rates are at a record-breaking low. That means many Sioux Falls businesses are having a difficult time finding employees.

With unemployment rates at just 1.8 percent in South Dakota, businesses across Sioux Falls are offering hiring bonuses and other initiatives to try and recruit employees.

This follows the 1.4 percent increase in the level of employed workers from June 2022 to June 2023.

“Part of it is we’re having people move to Sioux Falls, and so our employment availability of people is growing, and then our unemployment — the unemployment folks haven’t changed, so that’s why it dropped again,” said Greg Stafford, Spherion branch manager.

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Services works with businesses around the area to match job candidates with the best fitting employer, and they say they’ve seen an increase in inquiries from businesses looking for workers and rendering hiring bonuses.

But what happens when those offers are taken advantage of?

Don Benoit, human resource director at Frisbees Heating, Plumbing, AC and Electrical cautions businesses to be aware of job hoppers.

“That’s part of the hiring bonus fear that people have with putting them into place is people come in to sign up for the bonus and get paid the bonus and walk out the door to the next place and get a bonus,” said Benoit.

8,900 people remain unemployed in South Dakota as they continue their job search and businesses try to recruit them.

Some last-minute tips from Greg — have a resume, be prepared and ask questions when you do arrive for your job interview.

