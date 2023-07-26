Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teacher fired for attending drag show

A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and posting it on social media. (Credit: KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas teacher has been fired after going to a drag show in Houston.

The Christian school where she worked for nearly two decades says she violated their school policy, but the teacher said that she does not think the policy is very “Christian.”

Kristi Maris calls her first drag show a “blast,” and she proudly posted photos and videos on Facebook after attending. Soon after, she got an unexpected phone call.

“I feel like we were treated like criminals,” she said.

After 19 years at First Baptist Academy in Baytown, Texas, Maris was fired. She said a coworker was also fired.

According to the school’s senior pastor, it is all because of one line in the school operating policies manual that says, “I will act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community.”

Maris had agreed to the clause but didn’t realize she was breaking it by going to a drag show.

“They’re entertainers. No, I would’ve never thought in a million years that this would happen. Never. We were in disbelief. We still are. We were heartbroken. We had relationships with parents and the kids, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to a lot of the kids,” she said.

Maris was a physical education teacher so dedicated to her job that she had gone back to school several years ago for an extra certification.

She is also a devout Christian and said that she hopes her kids learn “to love everybody equally.”

“Say that was my son, I would love him. It wouldn’t matter to me as long as he’s happy. I want everybody else to do that, too,“ Maris said.

While Maris is done with teaching for now, she said that she is not done having a blast.

“Yeah, I’ll do it again. It was too much fun, and it was good music!” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally...
Tickets for SD rally featuring Donald Trump to go on sale
Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about an expansion for...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Schulte Subaru expands, food and beverage businesses coming to Highway 42

Latest News

FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border,...
LIVE: Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs
This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP...
Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden plea deal falls through after judge expresses concern about agreement
Police in Massachusetts said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before explosion blew out windows, police say
One monument stands at site in Chicago, where Till was born and buried. The others stand in...
President Biden honors Emmett Till and his mother with new national monument