Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about an expansion for...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Schulte Subaru expands, food and beverage businesses coming to Highway 42
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally...
Tickets for SD rally featuring Donald Trump to go on sale

Latest News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Judge rejects a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s father
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday