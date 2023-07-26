Ways to beat the heat safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With temperatures spiking in the upper 90′s on Wednesday, it left many people searching for a safe and cool haven.

While some may choose to simply stay indoors, many people can be found cooling off at the local pools.

“It’s 93 degrees! We love that we are at the pool,” said Martavion & Khi Matthews, SF residents.

Martavion & Khi Matthews showed up with excitement today at the Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center waiting for the pool to open to cool off and have some fun with their mom, but even they felt the extreme temps today.

“My feet are burning since I’m wearing sandals, yea they are burning,” said Martavion & Khi Matthews.

Making the Sioux Falls aquatic centers the perfect way to beat the heat.

“Having this water option, the aquatic option to come and cool off in, is a great benefit to the city and we have over nine city pools and splash pads that people can participate at,” said Jackie Nelson, SF Parks & Rec Recreation manager.

With water being key for those spending time outside.

“Whether it’s a staff or a patron, water, lots of water, getting in the pool saying cool, but for lifeguards we make sure the freezers are stocked with ice and popsicles, we are also putting cold towels around their necks,” said Nelson.

Nicole Kueter, Patient Care EMS director of operations discussed why hydration is so important on days like today.

“We see an increase in call volume with heat-related calls. Being out in the sun even if you are in a cool environment like a pool, it is important to make sure that you are still drinking water throughout the time that you are out there so that you remain hydrated and keep reapplying that sunscreen as well,” said Kueter.

Kueter discussed some symptoms to look out for.

“Being dizzy, lightheaded, sometimes you’ll see some shortness of breath with it, if you progress to the point where you’re feeling muscle cramps, loss of consciousness or altered consciousness those are very dangerous signs, and you definitely want to call 911,” said Kueter.

Ultimately Keeping safety in mind makes for a great day at the pool

“Doing bellyflops and just cannonball into the pool,” said Martavion & Khi Matthews.

Kueter stressed it’s important to make sure you’re drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day to avoid any heat-related illness.

