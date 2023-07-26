Wellness Wednesday: Barre3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Barre3 is a collaborative workout studio focused on bettering your mind and body.

“Barre3 is a full body balanced workout — we have strength training, cardio, mindfulness. The benefits are just endless,” said owner Amanda Roder.

It is a combination of functional, core, and strength training.

“Barre3 is a total body balanced workout. It includes strength training, cardio, mindfulness, and my truly favorite part about it is that it’s accessible for everybody. So whether you are coming back from an injury, whether you’re pregnant, whether you haven’t worked out in years, you can make it work for you by taking the modifications that we offer and really making it your own,” said instructor Kim Diamond.

There are a variety of benefits to Barre3 classes.

“I feel stronger since coming to Barre3. One of my main goals coming back here was to build up the strength in my body just so I could do stuff in daily life without getting tired,” said Sarah Gaster.

These classes are great for making everyday tasks more manageable, no matter your lifestyle.

“All of our moves here are functional movements. Everything that we do helps you to prepare for your everyday life, whether that is the Olympics, whether that is you running a marathon, or picking up your children or your groceries, everything is functional so it’s training your body to do what it’s meant to do.”

Wherever you are physically and mentally, Barre3 is a perfect start to your workout journey.

