Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

World’s ocean currents system heading for collapse, study says

FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.
FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alarming new study shows what could lie ahead if climate change is not brought under control.

Researchers said the warming of the planet has the potential to collapse the world’s crucial system of ocean currents.

The currents act like a giant global conveyer belt.

They transport warm water from the tropics toward the North Atlantic, where the water cools, becomes saltier and sinks deep into the ocean before spreading south.

The currents help regulate global weather patterns.

And researchers warn if this so-called conveyer belt breaks down, people would see more extreme winters and sea levels rising.

Scientists said it is not a matter of if the system will collapse but when.

Some predict it could happen as early as 2025, but others said the collapse is decades away unless carbon emissions are cut to zero, global temperatures are reduced and melting in the Arctic is slowed.

The study appears in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls
Jewett and Crossley remain in the Minnehaha County Jail from earlier arrest charges, according...
Two suspects indicted in Sioux Falls homicide
Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally...
Tickets for SD rally featuring Donald Trump to go on sale
Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about an expansion for...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Schulte Subaru expands, food and beverage businesses coming to Highway 42

Latest News

FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
Florida may have set record for warmest seawater
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market