Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Another Dangerously Hot Day

Heat Advisories this Afternoon
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another Heat Advisory that will be in effect this afternoon across a good portion of southern and eastern South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Minnesota, and northeastern Nebraska. That advisory will start at 2 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures for some of us could be in between 105 and 110! You’re going to want to make sure you’re staying hydrated and as cool as possible again today! There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers or thunderstorms pop in central South Dakota this evening.

Friday is going to be another hot day, but it won’t be as dangerously hot. Highs will be in the low 90s for most of the region. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm early Friday, as well. This weekend is looking a lot nicer. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to be a lot nicer! Highs will stay in the 80s and it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. We’ll see slight chances for rain return to the forecast by that next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
Names released in fatal Milbank crash
The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is investigating a deadly worksite...
OSHA investigating worksite death in Codington County
Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about an expansion for...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Schulte Subaru expands, food and beverage businesses coming to Highway 42

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Dangerous Heat Continues
Tyler Roney and Lexie Merley Team Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Tracking Severe Weather