Can’t handle the heat? Then stay out of the kitchen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beating the summer heat has been nearly impossible in recent days, no matter where you were at. But for those that have to work through it, this week has been quite miserable.

One profession people may not consider the increased summertime difficulty of is food truck worker.

“You’re kind of just slinging out food one at a time,” said Krazy Concessions Co-owner Willy Mateo. “Eventually you start to see the tickets build and build. Eventually, you just say, ‘Calm down guys,’ and then the heat just adds on. If you don’t calm down, it gets pretty irritating, but we power through it.”

During a hot day, standing in front of a boiling fryer and a hot grill while inside of an enclosed space can reach temperatures of over 100 degrees, making stepping outside to 90-degree temperatures feel like a relief.

Over the years, Mateo and his team have grown accustomed to the heat that comes along with cooking in a food truck, in part thanks to some tricks they learned.

“Throughout the winter, I usually spend about half an hour to 45 minutes in the sauna just to kind of mentally prepare for this,” Mateo said.

Of course, they remember to stay hydrated to endure the heat and bring good eats to people in the area.

“We are a family,” said co-owner Yakelin Barillas. “We just try to have fun and make sure everybody is happy with our food, we make everything with love.”

