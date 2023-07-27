The Cattitude Café offering coffee & kitten cuddles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new coffee shop is brewing up delicious drinks while giving customers the opportunity to cuddle some cats.

The Cattitude Café opened almost two weeks ago, and owner Heather Wendlandt shared with Dakota News Now how everything has gone so far.

The coffee shop is open seven days a week and is located at 11th St. and 2nd Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls.

