Citizen Taco event provides tacos while discussing new ideas

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, members of the Whittier neighborhood were able to share project ideas they have with officials while enjoying tacos for lunch.

The weekly Citizen Taco event at the Union Gospel Mission is a collaboration with the Neighborhood Revitalization Project and Rudy Navarrete. The event brings people together to discuss projects that can be done in seven days and find partners to make it happen. Anyone in need of a meal was served tacos for free and donations were accepted.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck went to the event to get to know more about the efforts being made to improve the community.

