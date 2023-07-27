Avera Medical Minute
Entertainment finding ways to keep visitors cool

By Parker Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even with a heat advisory issued for the region, the show must go on for the entertainment industry.

Wednesday was a rare show day for the Catfish Bay “Greatest Show on H2O.” That’s because this weekend, they will be in Waterloo for a regional competition to defend their title from last year.

Founder Jim Bruns said that the heat won’t be too much of a factor. Bruns said that being close to the water makes it just cool enough and as it gets closer to showtime, the sun has less of an impact.

They do still have extra precautions in place, making plenty of refreshments and extra shade options available.

The sales manager with the Sioux Falls Canaries, Preston Kern, said that they make sure to put out coolers of water for fans. Since Wednesday was a “Waggin’ Wednesday” promotion, they put out kiddie pools for the dogs in the ballpark.

”We know it’s something, we know it’s going to be hot, but it’s just kind of part of the routine. You know that you’ve got to set up extra tents here and there when it gets into later July, especially. It’s just kind of part of the program.” Kern said.

Ultimately, it’s all hands on deck to make sure the heat doesn’t take away from the experience.

