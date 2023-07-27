Avera Medical Minute
Henry teacher pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a former teacher from Henry entered a guilty plea on Wednesday for the charge of sexual contact with a child under 18 by a person in authority.

Shana Ries plead guilty to the class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to two years in a state correctional facility and/or a $4,000 fine.

By pleading guilty, the prosecution dismissed four other charges, including three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a separate charge of sexual contact with a child under 18 by a person in authority.

According to the judge presiding over the case, Ries self-reported the incident in March of this year. A sentencing hearing is set for August 30.

