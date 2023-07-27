Avera Medical Minute
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three

FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed a few days prior near Joplin, Mont., killing three people and injuring others. A piece of track was bent along a curve near the accident site and the misalignment got worse as freight trains traveled over the area, the National Transportation Safety Board said in investigative documents released on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people in 2021 was caused by a railroad track that was bent along a curve near the accident site, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s finding Thursday follows an earlier report that identified a bent track near the scene of the accident. The poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability, the report found. It also found that a train inspector’s workload prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder derailed Sept. 25, 2021, in northern Montana while en route from Chicago to Seattle and Portland, Oregon, with 154 people on board.

