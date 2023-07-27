Avera Medical Minute
It’s Miller time for Canaries against Fargo-Moorhead at Birdcage

Mike Hart HR’s as Birds bounce RedHawks 7-6
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries wilted in the heat Tuesday night in the opening game of the homestand, losing 8-2 to Fargo-Moorhead. Wednesday night they looked to rebound behind the bat of Mike Hart and beat the RedHawks to even the series. And former Augie pitcher Seth Miller gave his team a solid start working into the 6th and leaving with a 5-2 lead.

The Sioux Falls Canaries snapped a three-game losing skid on Wednesday, rallying past Fargo-Moorhead 7-6 at the Bird Cage.

After three scoreless frames, the RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when a run scored on a groundball double play. But Mike Hart answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to put the Birds in front.

Shamoy Christopher led off the top of the fifth with a triple and scored on an Ozzie Martinez single. Martinez went on to cross home plate on a bases loaded walk drawn by Jabari Henry.

Fargo-Moorhead cut into the lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning but Trevor Achenbach cranked a solo home run in the bottom half to rebuild a three-run cushion.

The RedHawks, though, struck for four runs in their half of the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly followed by a go-ahead three-run homerun.

Hunter Clanin ripped a solo shot to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Christopher followed with his second triple of the night before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Martinez.

Charlie Hasty faced the minimum in the ninth inning as he secured his league-leading 14th save.

Seven different Canaries finished with a hit as the Birds improve to 29-36 overall. The three-game series with the RedHawks will wrap up Thursday at 6:35pm.

