Jackley requests state Senator repay COVID relief funds after criticism from Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley released two letters criticizing the use of COVID relief money by state Senator Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City.

On Tuesday, Governor Noem sent a letter to Jackley asking his office to investigate possible Constitutional and statutory violations committed by Senator Castleberry, whose business had accepted over $603,000 in COVID relief funds while serving in the legislature.

The State Supreme Court ruled that relief payments to elected officials were illegal in 2020.

Jackley responded to Noem’s letter on Wednesday. He then sent a letter to Senator Castleberry requesting she repay the full amount. The letter stated that Castleberry has 10 days to respond and the Attorney General’s Office will pursue court action if the amount is not repaid in full.

