Jefferson talks about Cousins and O’Connell the Vikings culture at camp

Vikes camp opens as JJ talks about his QB and OC about his team’s winning culture
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Vikings Camp is officially underway on a toasty day in Eagan, MN.

This is a team that went 11-0 in 1-score games last year and had a terrific regular season despite a leaky defense. But they develop a winning culture.

There’s little doubt these guys will score plenty of points again with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson leading the way. They have a great connection.

They are glad to get back to work. Justin Jefferson, Vikes WR says, “Kirk knows what I think about him and the connection that we have together. It’s one of the things we talk about with our lockers being right next to each other. He already knows that I think he’s the best quarterback, especially this year.”

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell says, “Each and every year it’s going to be different. We’re always going to stay true to what we believe and our baseball philosophy are very important that the culture we estanblished within this building in year one not only reaches that level but goes well beyond that. Because we found out in a lot of different ways how much that can effect winning when it’s a powerful, powerful thing.”

Zach will be at camp tomorrow and will have a complete report on a team that some think will go far in the NFC.

