July 26th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jade Hastings made a run to the top of the Northern Outlaw Sprint feature at I-90 Speedway, making up six spots over 25 laps to take the win.

A comebacker at Tabor’s Landon Smith is no problem, as the pitcher makes the stab and throw to first for the double play.

With the season on the line, Sioux Falls’ Xavier Jackson sends the Storm to the Eastern Conference Championship with a 30 yard scammper to the endzone to ice the game.

Going to penalties, Abby Flanagan finishes off the job for Dakota Alliance as the 17U Girls take the United States Youth Soccer National Championship.

And our top spot this week goes to the Sioux Falls Little League’s Harrison Nickles and Ryan Henry, limiting Capital City to one run as Sioux Falls takes their third consecutive state title.

And those are your plays of the week.

