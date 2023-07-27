Avera Medical Minute
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement about a new effort in the “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to announce a sponsorship of a NASCAR car.

Mayor Paul TenHaken, Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman, and Governor’s Office of Economic Development Commissioner Chris Schilken were present for the announcement.

“This has already been the most successful marketing campaign in the history of the state,” Noem said.

Individuals from NASCAR reached out to Noem’s office to say they love the campaign and want to support Noem’s effort.

The “Freedom Works Here” campaign is partnering with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor a NASCAR car.

The car will be in South Dakota for the next ten days, including at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Rally.

The car will be racing in two big races coming up.

