Minnehaha Archers hitting the target

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Archery is an ancient sport, enjoyed by many, even Olympians.

“Archery is a sport that is something that you can do that doesn’t matter if you’re young or old. Doesn’t matter if you’re a boy, girl, man, woman. It doesn’t pick any of that, so it’s something that can be done by anybody,” said archer Terissa Taylor.

In Sioux Falls, the Minnehaha Archers work hard in the sport.

“About five times a week, sometimes twice daily, about 200 arrows a day.”

The kids who are competing put a lot of work into training but say it’s worth it!

“Pretty much every day, five or six days a week, maybe seven, and then tournaments are on the weekends. Most weekends, we have a few tournaments. It’s not something that I’m being forced to do — it’s just a fun sport.”

Watching the Olympians in their sport just motivates them to do even more.

“I want to improve and give me a goal to work toward. The big goals are the Olympics and World Team, and then my smaller goals are just practice to get better and make it at a tournament, get first place.”

Getting into archery will put you on target to have a good time.

