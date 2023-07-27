Avera Medical Minute
Names released in fatal Jackson Co. crash

The Department of Public Safety released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal head-on crash near Kadoka on Saturday night.
The Department of Public Safety released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal head-on crash near Kadoka on Saturday night.(KOSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal head-on crash near Kadoka on Saturday night.

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving west in the eastbound lane of I-90 about 18 miles west of Kadoka. The Hyundai crashed head-on with a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country that was driving east.

The driver of the Chrysler, 24-year-old Isaac Thompson of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Philip Hospital.

The passenger of the Chrysler, 22-year-old Mahra Wick of Gile, Wisconsin, also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai, 31-year-old Samuel Vining of Sioux Falls, died from his injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information released is preliminary.

