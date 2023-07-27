Names released in fatal Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety released the names of the individuals involved in a fatal head-on crash near Kadoka on Saturday night.

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving west in the eastbound lane of I-90 about 18 miles west of Kadoka. The Hyundai crashed head-on with a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country that was driving east.

The driver of the Chrysler, 24-year-old Isaac Thompson of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Philip Hospital.

The passenger of the Chrysler, 22-year-old Mahra Wick of Gile, Wisconsin, also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai, 31-year-old Samuel Vining of Sioux Falls, died from his injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information released is preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.